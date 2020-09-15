Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

McCann (left) led Cargin to their second consecutive Antrim SFC triumph last year

Cargin's Michael McCann will appear before a hearing of the Antrim county board on Tuesday in the hope of being cleared to play in Sunday's county football decider against Creggan.

The influential midfielder was shown a straight red card for an alleged headbutt during the reigning champions' semi-final win over Lamh Dhearg.

The former county star maintains his innocence and it is understood the club will present independent witness statements and video evidence to back up his claim.

"Michael McCann has an exemplary disciplinary record... he's just not that kind of player," said Cargin manager Damian Cassidy.

"What we are asking for here is natural justice and if that prevails we are confident of having the red card overturned."

Cargin are likely to exercise the right of appeal should they be unsuccessful in overturning the decision.

The Toomebridge men, chasing an unprecedented three-in-a-row for the first time in their history take on neighbours Creggan in Portglenone on Sunday afternoon.