Conor Glass joined Melbourne club Hawthorn in 2016 after an impressive underage GAA career

Conor Glass is close to leaving Australian Rules Football to come home in a move which would see him becoming available for the Derry senior squad, BBC Sport Northern Ireland understands.

Glass joined the Hawthorn club as a rookie in 2016 but with his contract with the Melbourne outfit set not to be renewed, he is expected to return home.

The Maghera man continued his studies in Melbourne and he is planning to enrol on an Ulster University course.

Glass has his 23rd birthday next week.

The Derryman, who is yet to publicly comment on his next move, has settled well in Australia and was understood to be keen to continue his AFL career.

However, Hawthorn have opted not to extend his current deal and with no other AFL clubs so far showing interest, a move home looks on the cards.

Well placed sources within Derry GAA have confirmed that they have been in contact with Glass and are monitoring the situation.

Playing for Derry 'my childhood dream' - Glass

After a superb underage career, his 2016 departure to Australia was a blow for Derry football.

Glass becomes the second high-profile Irishman this month to end their AFL career after Tyrone man Conor McKenna's decision to end his time at Essendon.

On a trip home last October, Glass admitted that playing for the Derry senior team remained a big ambition for him despite his career Down Under.

"It's been my dream since I was four or five years old," Glass told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"To put on that Derry jersey and hopefully win the Sam Maguire, that's obviously still an aim.

"When I first went out [to Australia], I said I would take each year as they come and I don't want to look too far ahead.

"At the minute, I'm playing professional football out in Australia, but two years down the line I might be back here playing for Derry. We'll have to wait and see."