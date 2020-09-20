Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tomas McCann's hit seven points for Cargin at Portglenone

Kieran Close's extra-time goal helped secure Cargin's first three-in-a-row in the Antrim Football Championship as they beat neighbours Creggan 1-22 to 1-19 in a thriller at sunny Portglenone.

A topsy turvy first half saw the sides go in level at 0-9 apiece and they both added seven second-half points.

Creggan led by one after the first extra-time period but veteran Close's goal helped Cargin move five ahead.

Odhran McLarnon hit a late Creggan goal but Cargin held on.

One of Cargin's second-half points, which levelled the match at 0-12 each, looked suspiciously like a wide but was eventually ruled a score by the referee following a consultation with the umpire who had initially opted not to wave the flag.

Ruairi McCann was particularly unlucky to end on the losing side after a magnificent display which included eight points.

Tomas McCann hit 0-7 for Cargin with his running earning a number of frees which he himself slotted.

James Laverty excelled at centre half-back for Damien Cassidy's side with Michael McCann, after having a ban overturned in midweek, showing his continued importance to Cargin as he excelled in midfield following his relatively subdued first half.