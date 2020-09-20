Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Shane Carey skipped Scotstown to a fifth Monaghan title in six years

Scotstown won a fifth Monaghan Football title in six years as Conor McCarthy's 1-5 helped them earn a 1-14 to 0-7 win over Ballybay.

Ballybay led 0-3 to 0-0 and 0-4 to 0-1 but that was as good as it got for the Pearses as Scotstown moved into a 0-8 to 0-6 lead by half-time.

A Paul Finlay free was Ballybay's only second-half score as Scotstown took control despite several missed chances.

Keeper Rory Breggan finished with a 0-3 tally as McCarthy's goal came late on.

Skipper Shane Carey also finished with three points for Scotstown as they eased to victory despite been doing to 14 men either side of half-time after Frank Caulfield's black card.

The victory saw Scotstown claim a sixth Monaghan title in eight seasons after being denied a five-in-a-row by Clontibret in last year's decider.