Ryan Johnston's three Kilcoo points all came from play

Holders Kilcoo denied Carryduff a first ever Down Senior Football title by earning a dominant 0-16 to 0-9 final win at Pairc Esler.

Carryduff competed well in the first half and led 0-3 to 0-2 but Ronan Beattie blazed a goal chance over the bar while they also missed two frees.

After the let-offs, Kilcoo finished the half the stronger to lead 0-7 to 0-4.

Kilcoo outscored the first-time finalists 0-8 to 0-4 in the third quarter to put the match to bed.

Paul Devlin top-scored with 0-4 for last year's beaten All-Ireland club finalists with Ryan Johnston and Eugene Branagan both finishing with three points for the winners.

Carryduff's prospects weren't helped by the absence of James Guinness, who had picked up an injury in the semi-final win over Ballyholland.

Kilcoo's triumph was their eighth Down title in nine years.