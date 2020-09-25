The GAA's Director of club, player and games administration Feargal McGill gave a media briefing on Friday

The GAA plans to set up a rapid testing system for Covid-19 for county players to bolster the progress of the inter-county championships.

GAA Director of club, player and games administration Feargal McGill revealed the testing initiative on Friday.

"We see it as potentially something that could facilitate a county who have two or three players positive just to ensure the rest are safe," he said.

A number of club games have been hit by Covid-19 cases.

These include the Donegal Senior Football Final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill scheduled for Sunday which has been postponed after a Kilcar player tested positive for Covid-19.

McGill optimistic over championship's prospects

Despite this and other cases, McGill spoke optimistically at a media briefing on Friday about the prospects of this most unusual of inter-county championships campaigns taking place.

"There have been no instances when an entire team has been ruled out. We're not really anticipating that.

"We're currently examining what I would call a very limited rapid testing approach, which will be only used in the three or four days leading up to a game if there was a positive test in a squad.

"Now it would be hugely different to what is in professional sports but it might be something that helps us to ensure both the health of the players and that the game can go ahead.

"I'm trying to paint a context for a rapid response testing system and it would be in an emergency situation just in the couple of days coming up to a game.

"That's probably the only time it would be rolled out. To be honest, I would be hugely surprised if it is needed at all, if more than a couple of occasions."

Donegal met Mayo in late January this year but McGill thinks the 2021 leagues will have to start later than is customary

Asked whether the football or hurling championship could go ahead if a powerhouse county such as Dublin was forced out of the competition, McGill replied "yes" but cautioned against focusing on such "extreme situations".

"There haven't been extreme situations in the past few months in terms of the club game.

"We can't be complacent and say they won't happen in the next couple of months but I think we would be extremely unfair to the control measures that the GAA have put in place and the people who have implemented those control measures to just start sensationalising and saying everything is going to go wrong."

With the All-Ireland Hurling and Football Finals scheduled for mid to late December, McGill acknowledged that next year's league campaigns are unlikely to start in late January and early February as has been customary in recent seasons.

He also said the concept of "regionalising" next year's competition was under "active consideration".

"Given that the All-Ireland football final is on 19 December, I don't think we'll be starting the leagues on the last week in January as we would have done previously.

"We have to factor in a meaningful closed season for teams."

More fans 'will be a bonus'

Asked about the scenes after last weekend's Tyrone Football Final when social distancing guideless were ignored by jubilant Dungannon Clarkes fans who celebrated on the pitch, McGill said that the GAA would have to "double down our efforts in terms of educating people".

"We've been in contact with counties this week - particularly those that have county finals coming up," he added.

Despite the increased prevalence of Covid-19 cases in Dublin, McGill poured cold water on suggestions that major matches might be moved away from Croke Park.

"The only way you would imagine that happening if Dublin was in level 5 lockdown and that's a hell of a distance off just now."

Croke Park is continuing to operate on the basis that only a few hundred fans are going to be allowed to attend matches in the coming weeks.

"If more fans allowed in, we'll consider it a bonus," added McGill.