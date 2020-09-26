Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Padraig Faulkner's goal got Kingscourt back into the contest after they had been outplayed for most of the first half

Crosserlough hit two late points to snatch 2-12 to 2-12 draw against Kingscourt in an exciting Cavan Football Final at Kingspan Breffni.

The title seemed set for Crosserlough for the first time in 48 years when they led 1-5 to 0-1 after 17 minutes and 2-7 to 1-4 after the break.

However, Kevin Curtis' 52nd-minute goal put Kingscourt two ahead.

But Crosserlough kept battling and points from David Shalvey and Mark Stuart earned them a replay.

With James Smith and Stuart dominating the midfield proceedings and Stephen Smith impressive in his playmaking role, Crosserlough hit the four opening scores and Adrian Smith's superb finish then extended their advantage to 1-5 to 0-1.

Barry Reilly's three points just about kept Kingscourt in touch before Padraig Faulkner bulldozed his way through the Crosserlough defence to hammer in a superb goal a minute before the break.

The goal cut Crosserlough's advantage to 1-7 to 1-4 but the margin was immediately six again after the resumption as Cian Boylan lashed to the Kingscourt net.

However, Kingscourt fought back by notching six of the next seven scores to trail by only one before Curtis fisted a Peter Corrigan highball to put them two up on 52 minutes.

Despite two Patrick Lynch frees, Kingscourt looked certain winners deep in injury-time as points from Barry Reilly and Barry Tully kept them two ahead.

But Shalvey's score left only one in it before Stuart levelled with the last kick of the game.

Reilly finished with seven points for Kingscourt with Lynch top-scoring with 0-6 for Crosserlough.

The last of Kingscourt's 11 titles came in 2015 with Crosserlough not having won the Oliver Plunkett Cup since 1972.