Declan McCusker helped Ederney overcome strong favourites Derrygonnelly at Brewster Park

Ederney clinched their first Fermanagh Football title in 52 years by shocking six-in-a-row seeking Derrygonnelly 2-8 to 1-6 at Brewster Park.

Derrygonnelly went into the game as odds-on favourites and got off to the perfect start at Micheal Glynn netted with the game's first score.

But a Mark McCauley penalty saw Ederney level at 1-1 to 1-1 and they never really looked back thereafter.

They led 1-5 to 1-1 at half-time and Sean Cassidy's goal made the game safe.

Derrygonnelly were held scoreless after for over half an hour after a Stephen McGullion point had put them 1-1 to 0-1 ahead.

As Ederney took control, goalkeeper Chris Snow pointed two long-range frees while veteran Marty McGrath also got on the scoresheet in the first half.

As Glynn got Derrygonnelly scoring again early in the second half, a further Conall Jones point reduced Ederney's advantage to three but Cassidy's goal put the St Joseph's outfit in firm control.

Two more Jones frees and a Glynn point cut Ederney's lead to four in the closing stages but they never looked like being caught as Ryan Morris fired over the game's final score to leave five between the sides.

Paul McNeill scored one of Slaughtneil's goals in the dominant Derry semi-final win over Ballinderry

Slaughtneil hammer Ballinderry

Slaughtneil will set up a Derry Football Final against holders Magherafelt by hammering Ballinderry 3-15 to 1-5 in Sunday's second semi-final at Bellaghy.

Sean Cassidy netted for Slaughtneil with the first score of the game and in truth Ballinderry never seemed to recover from the immediate blow.

After a further Sammy Bradley point in the second minute, Conor O'Neill did open up Ballinderry's account but Slaughtneil responded with an unanswered 1-6 to put the match to bed by the 24th minute.

Paul McNeill's goal came after Chrissy McKaigue, Bradley, Shane McGuigan (two), Sean Cassidy and Brian Cassidy had tagged on points.

Despite responses before half-time from Ryan Bell and Sean Graham, Slaughtneil led 2-8 to 0-3 at the break.

A further Bell point and Graham's penalty cut Slaughtneil's lead to cut to seven but they then produced another 1-6 unanswered scoring run to emphasise the gulf in class between the two sides.

Sammy Bradley fired in Slaughtneil's third goal as their display suggested they are in rude health as they continue their mission to wrest back the Derry title from Magherafelt.