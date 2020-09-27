Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

GAA grounds were closed in early March because of the global pandemic

Ulster GAA chief executive Brian McAvoy says the organisation has lost over £2m because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Most of the Ulster GAA's revenue comes from ticket sales and McAvoy says that they have taken "a major hit".

McAvoy added that there could be long-term repercussions for the organisation if the current situations continues but he recognises health concerns.

"We have to be conscious of public health guidelines and do nothing that will undermine community safety."

