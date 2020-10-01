Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Diarmuid Connolly won six All-Ireland medals and he was regarded by many as the best forward of his generation

Dublin star Diarmuid Connolly has retired from inter-county football.

Connolly, 33, returned to the squad last year and helped them secure an historic All-Ireland five-in-a-row after opting out of the 2018 campaign.

However, the St Vincent's man has now decided to call time on a Dublin career which him winning six All-Ireland medals and two All-Stars.

"I have been fortunate enough to play with an incredible group of players," said Connolly in a statement.

"Throughout my journey with Dublin, I was lucky to have shared it with an exceptional collection of friends who displayed unwavering support and loyalty to me during my time.

"I would like to thank my club, St Vincent's GAA and the Dublin county board for giving me the opportunity to represent Dublin from underage to senior level.

"I would like to express my eternal appreciation to the incredibly loyal, passionate and devoted Dublin supporters, who were always there for us, no matter the score. You will always hold a special place in my heart. Thanks for the memories."

Connolly's Dublin career, which began in 2007, also saw him winning 10 Leinster medals and four National League titles.

His excellence in the Dublin jersey led to him being regarded by many as the best forward of his generation.