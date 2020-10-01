Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The Donegal senior football final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill has been rescheduled to take place at Ballybofey on Sunday 11 October.

The decider was originally meant to take place last Sunday but was postponed after a Kilcar player tested positive for Covid-19.

It was first rescheduled to be played on 7 October but will now go ahead four days later.

The new date was set by the county's competitions control committee.

After news of the Covid case emerged last Monday, the Kilcar club sent an email to the Donegal county board seeking clarification on the decider.

Initially, the Donegal board said the game could still go ahead as it only involved one player, but this then changed when the CCC discussed the issue.

On Saturday 19 October it was revealed that the Donegal senior football squad had gone into isolation after one of their players tested positive for Covid-19.

This meant players from both club finalists who are on the county panel would not have been able to train with their club colleagues.

County Donegal has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.