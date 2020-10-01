Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The latest news surrounding Armagh will lead to further concerns ahead of the scheduled resumption of inter-county action in two weeks

The Armagh senior football squad has halted training after a number of players tested positive for Covid-19.

An Armagh GAA statement said "collective training" had been postponed as a precautionary measure.

"Following a recent outbreak in a local club, Armagh senior football team has a number of confirmed positive results for Covid-19," said the statement.

"These are difficult times for our communities and we urge all members to follow the public health guidelines."

Armagh are scheduled to return to competitive action in the Division Two League game against Roscommon on Saturday 17 October.

Victory in that home game and their final away match in Clare a week later will guarantee Kieran McGeeney squad's promotion to Division One.

The Orchard County are then scheduled to begin their Ulster Championship campaign away to Derry on 1 November.

Ulster champions Donegal were forced to go into self-isolation two weeks ago when one of their squad tested positive for the coronavirus.

Inter-county squads were permitted to resume collective training on 14 September after the GAA opted to restart the sport in July at club level.