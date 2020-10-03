Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

James Smith's man-of-the-match performance spurred Crosserlough to a first Cavan Football title since 1972

Crosserlough secured a first Cavan SFC title since 1972 with a 0-13 to 0-8 win over Kingscourt in the final replay.

Similar to last weekend, Crosserlough took control at 0-8 to 0-3 up but Kingscourt hit the last three scores of the first half at Kingspan Breffni.

With James Smith superb, Crosserlough hit three straight scores after half-time to lead 0-11 to 0-6.

Kingscourt keeper James Farrelly made great saves to keep his team it in but Crosserlough were not to be denied.

Crosserlough led 1-5 to 0-1 in the first half in the drawn game but needed two late points to force the replay after Kingscourt fought back.

Crosserlough make no mistake

However, they made no mistake at the second time of asking as Smith's sensational display at midfield - as he got the better of Cavan player Padraig Faulkner - spurred Crosserlough to a deserved success.

Smith's midfield partner Mark Stuart was also hugely impressive as they maintained their composure in the closing stages as Kingscourt frantically chased the game.

Kingscourt finished the game with 14 players after Paddy Meade picked up a second yellow card in injury-time.

The last of Kingscourt's 11 titles came in 2015 with Crosserlough not having won the Oliver Plunkett Cup since their 10th triumph 48 years ago.

After David Shalvey's opening Crosserlough score after 15 seconds was cancelled out by a Barry Tully point, the winners moved into a 0-4 to 0-1 advantage as a Patrick Lynch free was followed by a sensational Smith point and another Stephen Smith placed ball.

David Shalvey's two points helped Crosserlough clinch an overdue Cavan title success

The margin became four [0-6 to 0-2] on 15 minutes when Lynch pointed a 45 that had resulted after Farrelly brilliantly saved Stephen Smith's goal attempt.

Crosserlough looked in firm control when another sensational James Smith score and Lynch's advance mark point increased their lead to 0-8 to 0-3.

However, Kingscourt responded with three quick points before half-time as two Cian Shekleton efforts came either side of a Faulkner score.

The crucial period of the match was the third quarter as points from Lynch, Shalvey and Stephen Smith increased the margin to five with the latter score coming after Farrelly had superbly saved Andrew Smith's low shot.

Despite a lot of Kingscourt endeavour in the closing 22 minutes of play, all they had to show for their efforts was scores from Faulkner and free-taker Barry Reilly, who had missed a couple of very scoreable chances in the first half.

Meade's dismissal completed a disappointing evening for Kingscourt as Crosserlough's young side celebrated a merited success despite the absence of Cavan star Dara McVeety who is on a stint abroad this year.