Chrissy McKaigue hit two points for Slaughtneil at Bellaghy

Slaughtneil secured a first Derry Senior Football title since 2017 as they beat holders Magherafelt 0-11 to 1-4 in the final at Bellaghy.

A cagey first half saw Slaughtneil lead 0-4 to 0-2 at the interval with Chrissy McKaigue having hit two of the Emmet's club's points.

Slaughtneil extended their lead to 0-7 to 0-2 but Jared Monaghan's goal cut the margin to two in the 41st minute.

But Slaughtneil hit three of the next four scores to regain control.

A Conor Kearns point for Magherafelt on 55 minutes left only a kick of the ball between the teams and Slaughtneil keeper Anton McMullan had to make a sharp save to deny a snapshot in injury-time after Kearns' initial effort had been blocked.

Slaughtneil veteran Patsy Bradley averted some danger late on to help his club see out victory

Insurance point

But Slaughtneil veteran Patsy Bradley superbly fielded the resultant 45 in his own side's small square and the ball was worked upfield for Ronan Bradley to fist an insurance point.

With both sides employing a defensive blanket, the early exchanges were cautious with the first score not coming until Christopher Bradley's seventh-minute Slaughtneil free.

Conor McCluskey levelled from play two minutes later but McKaigue's two scores from play put Slaughtneil 0-3 to 0-1 ahead.

The margin was again two at the interval following points from Magherafelt's Kearns and Slaughtneil corner-back Conor McAllister.

Paddy McLarnon did have the first of his two goal chances before the break as his effort was blocked by the Slaughtneil defence.

Points from Shane McGuigan and Francis McEldowney within four minutes of the restart left daylight between the sides.

Bradley's steadying free for Slaughtneil

Magherafelt were still presenting a goal threat and McLarnon sliced his second chance wide but after Brendan Rogers did extend the margin to five with a fisted point on 40 minutes, the holders did net a goal as Monaghan blasted to the roof of the net.

Crucially however, Christopher Bradley immediately hit a steadying free for Slaughtneil and while a Shane Heavron placed ball left only two in it again, another Bradley free and McGuigan point put the Emmet's outfit four up after 53 minutes.

After Kearns' 55th-minute score, McMullan's save preserved Slaughtneil's three-point advantage in injury-time before Bradley wisely fisted the insurance score when he must have felt tempted to go for goal.

Slaughtneil's success earned them their sixth Derry title which matches Magherafelt's tally.

The Derry record holders are Bellaghy with 21 although the Wolfe Tones club have won lifted the John McLaughlin Cup since 2005.