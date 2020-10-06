The CPA says it accepts that the scenes of social distancing seen at recent county finals is "totally unsatisfactory"

The Club Players Association has called on the GAA to allow county championships to be concluded behind closed doors.

On Monday the GAA indefinitely postponed club matches citing public health concerns, with the lack of social distancing among spectators among the primary contributing factors.

The CPA, the body responsible for representing the interests of club players, said it was "extremely unfair" that players looking forward to a final now face an unknown wait.

With inter-county competition resuming on 17 October, there is a concern that the outstanding club games will take a back seat as the GAA attempts to conclude its 2020 season in the midst of heavy disruption.

Donegal, whose senior football final has now been rescheduled three times, were informed by the GAA that they may get the opportunity to conclude their club competition if they county suffers an early exit from the All-Ireland Championship.

The CPA has argued that concluding county competitions promptly would alleviate financial pressures that clubs will face should they be forced to continue training in the coming months, despite being "only a few days away" from completing their season.

It has also been argued that extending training indefinitely would likely increase the risks of transmission of Covid-19.

"We would re-emphasise that we agree that the lack of social distancing in some stands is totally unsatisfactory and the after-match behaviour in a few clubs has been disappointing, to say the least," said the CPA.

"However we feel that cancelling club games is unfair on players who through no fault of their own are being denied the chance to finish what has been a unique and challenging season."