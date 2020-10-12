Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

McGuinness led Donegal to their second All-Ireland gaelic football title in 2012

Former Donegal boss Jim McGuinness on Sunday trained the Galway football squad which is managed by his former Sigerson Cup team-mate Padraig Joyce.

McGuinness is not believed to have taken on a formal role with Joyce's squad who resume their league campaign against Mayo next weekend.

However, it is thought that he could continue to help out on an occasional basis in the coming weeks.

The county's fortunes were at a low ebb when he took the job in the autumn of 2010.

The Glenties man led Donegal to the Ulster title in 2011 and while his team's footballing method came in for criticism from certain quarters, they landed the county's second Sam Maguire Cup in 2012.

McGuinness stepped down as Donegal manager after the county's All-Ireland Final defeat by Kerry in 2014.

Two months after the county's 2012 All-Ireland triumph, McGuinness was appointed as a performance consultant by Scottish football club Celtic and he combined that role with his GAA duties before stepping down from the Donegal position.

Continuing his soccer coaching career, in the summer of 2017 he became the assistant to coach Roger Schmidt at Chinese Super League club Beijing Sinobo Guoan but stepped down six months later, citing "personal family reasons".

McGuinness was then appointed manager of second-tier US football club Charlotte Independence on a three-year contract in December 2018 but was sacked from the role within six months after his team's run of only one win in 14 games.

Galway boss Joyce played alongside McGuinness on the Tralee IT college team which won the Sigerson Cup in 1999.

McGuinness was spotted putting the Galway players through their paces in Tuam on Sunday.