Donegal will resume their 2020 campaign against Tyrone in Ballybofey on Sunday

Declan Bonner hopes to have better luck than Stephen Kenny has had over the past week when he picks his Donegal team for their Football League resumption against Tyrone on Sunday.

Bonner jokes that he "breaks out in a cold sweat" every time he sees the number of Donegal team medic Dr Kevin Moran pop up on his phone.

"I can sit here today and have a team in mind but I don't know if that will be the case for Sunday," says Bonner.

Such is our Covid-19-afflicted world.

"It's on a day-to-day basis," the Donegal boss told a media briefing on Tuesday.

Bonner knows full well how Covid-19 can interrupt best laid plans after his team had to stand down for a fortnight last month after one of the players tested positive for the virus following the squad's first training session after the inter-county training window opened.

County Donegal a 'Covid-19 hotspot'

And with Donegal having become a particular Covid-19 hotspot in the Republic of Ireland, the county's club final between holders Naomh Conaill and Kilcar remains to be played after a positive test within the later club.

"It's uncharted territory for us but we're delighted to be back playing competitive football," says a Bonner, who admits he is invariably of a "glass half-full" disposition.

"Has it been ideal in terms of preparation? It's hasn't. It's been difficult. The club scene is still unfinished and that was unfortunate.

"We just got those lads (Naomh Conaill and Kilcar) back last week so it's been challenge after challenge but I'm sure it's the same for every county team manager."

When Donegal was one of only two counties to be put under the Republic of Ireland's Level Three Covid regime, Bonner's squad had to be reduced to pods of four during training in an attempt to reduce the chances of widespread positives if an individual player did become infected.

Of course now, the entire Republic of Ireland is now on Level Three.

"We're down to groups of four at this stage but even at that guys have still to go back home and to work.

"Some of the guys are teaching, some are Gardai….everyone has their own work so it's not going to be watertight no matter how may precautions you take. We can only do the best we can."

Declan Bonner will not want his side having to go to Tralee on Saturday week needing to avoid defeat to stay in Division One

Defeat will put Donegal on brink of drop

With their final Division One game away to Kerry a week later, Bonner knows full very that defeat at a behind-closed-doors MacCumhaill Park would leave Donegal shuffling uncomfortably above the relegation trap door.

Logistically, even the trip to Tralee on Saturday week presents several challenges which Bonner is trying not to think about this week as he focuses on his side's game with Mickey Harte's Red Hands.

The Donegal boss admits facing Tyrone first time out is "probably not ideal but it is what it is".

With both sides needing the league points, suggestions that both sides will aim to keep their power dry for the Ulster Championship meeting a fortnight later are surely fanciful.

"I know championship is a couple of weeks after that but Sunday is important for us," continues Bonner.

"We want to hit the ground running and build a bit of momentum as we enter into the championship."

With injuries having cleared up, the likes of Paddy McGrath, Oisin Gallen, Jason McGee and Stephen McMenamin are all back in the squad although Bonner admits that match fitness is bound to an issue for some players are being out of competitive action since early March.

'We cannot go back to where we were in March'

Looking ahead to the Ulster Championship, the rising tally of cases on both sides of the border seems certain to lead to some disruption - but Bonner still remains convinced that the provincial series and reduced All-Ireland campaigns will go ahead.

"The Ulster Championship is going to be very difficult to manage. When it comes to ICU beds being filled out, it's going to be really serious and I don't know what's going to happen.

"All we can do is control what's within our control and that is getting the team in the best possible shape going into next weekend's match.

"As for Fermanagh and other teams under particular pressure, you don't want to see any walkovers because that is going to undermine the competitions.

"But I've said from day one that I believed the championship will be played and I do believe it will be."

Indeed, Bonner believes it's vital for the mental health of the players and indeed the country that the championship is played - and indeed that participation sport quickly gets back up and running in the Republic after being halted last week.

"I'm chairman of my own club and I can difficulties with young lads being cocooned and not being able to get out. Not just GAA. Any sport.

"They are out there in sport and they are meeting people. I think we cannot lose that again.

"We cannot go back to where we were during the months of March, April and May because it's going to have a real detrimental effect."