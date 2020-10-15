Donegal and Tyrone will face each other in the Football League and the Ulster Championship

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has promised a high intensity approach from his side in the first of two meetings with Donegal.

Sunday's Football League encounter will be followed by a Ulster Championship quarter-final on 1 November.

Harte insisted he'll he holding nothing back at Ballybofey as the Football League resumes after eight months.

"I don't think we can afford to do any shadow-boxing, this game is too important," he said.

"We have to do the best we can to get the best result we can and let the Championship game take care of itself.

"We'll be seeing the best we have to offer in the League and hopefully the best we have to offer two weeks later in the Championship."

Traditionally, the north-west derby is a guaranteed crowd-puller however Sunday's game will be played in an empty stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Despite the absence of big-match atmosphere, Harte is confident his team will rise to the challenge.

"People going to see the matches really give it the atmosphere and it's something you can't replicate any other way than by having people there," he added.

"But in the circumstances that prevail at the minute, we have to accept that and get used to the idea that the atmosphere will be different but I don't think it'll take away from the energy of the games.

"It's good if there's great numbers but I think the players will adapt and adjust and will be out to give it their all.

"I've no worries about the commitment of the players, a bit of atmosphere will be missing but people will still be able to talk about the game, which is really part and parcel of the whole thing again, discussions of how it went and how it might've been, that'll still be there for the general public even if they're not there at the venue."