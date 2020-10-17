Antrim suffer massive defeat by Wicklow in Division Four

Antrim's hopes of promotion from Division Four suffered a serious setback as they were hammered 7-11 to 0-07 by Wicklow.

Antrim had gone into Saturday's game in second place with two matches left, and promotion was in their own hands.

But they have now been overtaken by Wicklow, with other promotion hopefuls still to play.

Allianz Football League Division Four
Wicklow7-11Antrim0-07
