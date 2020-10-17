Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kerry were the sharper side in the first half and created a buffer which Monaghan were not able to bridge

Kerry moved to the top of Division One of the Football League as David Clifford hit five points in the 0-17 to 0-14 win over Monaghan at Inniskeen.

In the sides' first competitive game in seven months, Kerry were by far the sharper outfit in the first half as they led 0-10 to 0-6 at the break.

Monaghan missed chances after half-time as a much more accurate Kingdom side increased their lead to 0-13 to 0-7.

Conor McManus hit five points after his half-time introduction.

McManus wasn't risked in the first half as he recovers from a knock but his arrival did lead to an improved second-half Farney display.

However, the three-point margin at the finish after referee Barry Cassidy played 10 minutes of injury-time, amid an injury suffered by one of the players, flattered the home side as McManus' two late points were followed by a Christopher McGuinness score.

Kerry take control from the off

Kerry too charge from the off as Clifford hit the opening two points before Tony Brosnan added a third Kerry score in the ninth minute.

After Andrew Woods opened Monaghan's account in the 12th minute, Monaghan endured a promising period as they trimmed Kerry's advantage to 0-5 to 0-4 by the 22nd minute.

However, corner-back Jason Foley charged upfield to double Kerry's lead a minute later and they bossed the remainder of the opening period to move into a 0-10 to 0-6 advantage by half-time.

Monaghan needed a fast start to the second half but three bad wides didn't help their prospects as points from midfielder David Moran, Clifford and Tony Brosnan extended the Kingdom's lead to 0-13 to 0-7.

Kerry had a glorious chance to put the match to bed in the 57th minute when they led 0-15 to 0-9 as Monaghan keeper Rory Beggan made a magnificent save to deny Jonathan Lyne.

Points from McManus and another substitute Stephen O'Hanlon cut Kerry's lead to four with five minutes of normal time only for Clifford and Tom O'Sullivan to leave six in it again.

As an injury delay led to the scheduled five minutes of added time becoming 10, Monaghan trimmed the lead to three but Kerry held on for a thoroughly deserved win.

Monaghan will hope that victory over already-relegated Meath will be enough to secure their Division One status amid an admittedly complicated picture at the bottom of the table.

Seamus McEnaney says the inter-county campaign "must go ahead"

'All the players want to be here' - McEnaney

Farney manager Seamus McEnaney felt his team's missed chances after half-time were crucial in a game against probably the second best team in the country.

It's disappointing. We came here to get a result to stay in Division One.

"We had as many opportunities as Kerry. There was a period after half-time when we had three or four opportunities to close the gap and equalise the game," said McEnaney.

Reacting to the GPA's survey released on Friday night which found that 24% of inter-county players do not want the season to go ahead, McEnaney insisted that all of his squad "want to be here".

"I think that's a very false reading. I would go with the 75% who for sure want to play the game.

"If a player comes to me and feels he doesn't want to be in here, we'd let him out through the door."

The Monaghan boss insisted that the games must go ahead "for the mental health of the people of the country".

"Games over the weekend going to be looked at by maybe a million people. Something to do, something to distract. I think it's very important."

And asked why GAA should continue when so many aspects of life are on hold, McEnaney replied: "The safest place in county Monaghan any Tuesday or Thursday night is to be within our squad.

"We've one of the best medical teams in the country. The protocols are very strict."