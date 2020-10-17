Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Enda Smith held his nerve to beat Armagh keeper Blaine Hughes with both his penalties

Armagh's promotion hopes in Division Two suffered a major blow as they were beaten 3-9 to 0-15 at home by Roscommon in the top-of-the-table clash.

Armagh led 0-5 to 0-1 and while Enda Smith's penalty put Roscommon ahead, the home side fought back to lead 0-10 to 1-3 after 42 minutes.

However, Smith's second penalty was followed by Conor Daly's goal two minutes later to put Roscommon ahead.

Rian O'Neill was sent off late on as Roscommon completed a sensational win.

Roscommon will be guaranteed Division One football if they avoid defeat in Cavan next weekend and while Armagh are second in the table for now, they will be outside the promotion spots going into the final round if the Breffni County win in Kildare on Sunday.

Match comes to life after cagey start

There was little indication of the free-flowing football that was to come in the opening quarter as defences dominated.

The first score didn't come until Rian O'Neill's seventh-minute free and a Cian McKeon placed ball was Roscommon's only point in the opening 27 minutes by which time Armagh led 0-5 to 0-1, helped by two Oisin O'Neill points.

But in a portent of what was to come, Roscommon were suddenly ahead within five minutes after another McKeon free and Ciaran Cox score was followed by Smith's first penalty.

It appeared a questionable decision by David Gough but Armagh regrouped before the break to go in 0-8 to 1-3 ahead after two Rory Grugan frees were split by a lovely Rian O'Neill score.

Armagh seemed set far for victory when they increased their advantage to four after half-time courtesy of a Jamie Clarke free and a further Rian O'Neill effort from play.

Rian O'Neill's red carding by referee David Gough in injury-time after an off-the-ball incident completed a chastening evening for Armagh

But within a minute, Roscommon were right back in and this time there was no doubt about the awarding of the penalty when Armagh defender James Morgan hauled down Niall Kilroy after a fierce shot had come back off the Orchard County woodwork.

Roscommon's shackles were suddenly shed after they went on to produce a breathtaking remaining half hour of running football.

Their third goal came within two minutes of Smith's second penalty as Cox's brilliant run and unselfish pass set up Conor Daly to lash to the roof of the next.

A lovely McKeon score from play and a Cox free put Roscommon four ahead with 20 minutes of normal time left.

Rian O'Neill's score cut the margin to three as Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney attempted to rally his troops during the second-half water break.

But Armagh never got closer than three in arrears during the remainder of the match as two scores from Conor Cox and further efforts from Ronan Daly and Ciaran Lennon helped Roscommon complete a deserved win.