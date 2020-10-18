Football League Division Two: Fermanagh relegated after Clare defeat
Fermanagh have dropped down to Football League Division Three after losing out 1-11 to 1-9 against Clare at Ennis.
The Ulster side, who were depleted by Covid-19 cases, needed to win to stay up but fell just short.
Tomas Corrigan hit four first-half points but the Ernemen trailed 1-6 to 0-6 with Joe McGunn netting for Clare.
The sides exchanged scores in a tight second half before Clare moved five clear and Eddie Courtney's late penalty was not enough to save Fermanagh.
More to follow...