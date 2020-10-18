Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tomas Corrigan top-scored for Fermanagh with five points at Cusack Park

Fermanagh have dropped down to Football League Division Three after losing out 1-11 to 1-9 against Clare at Ennis.

The Ulster side, who were depleted by Covid-19 cases, needed to win to stay up but fell just short.

Tomas Corrigan hit four first-half points but the Ernemen trailed 1-6 to 0-6 with Joe McGunn netting for Clare.

The sides exchanged scores in a tight second half before Clare moved five clear and Eddie Courtney's late penalty was not enough to save Fermanagh.

