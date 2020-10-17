Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Conor McCann hit Antrim's first-half goal in Tullamore

Antrim hurlers secured a berth back in Division One as they defeated Kerry 2-23 to 2-20 in the Division Two A Hurling Final at Tullamore.

Conal Cunning starred for the Saffrons as he hit 0-11 with Conor McCann and the impressive James McNaughton notching their goals.

Defensive mistakes gifted Mickey Boyle and Shane Conway Kerry's goals.

Antrim led 1-12 to 1-11 at half-time and while they moved five up, Conway's goal cut the margin to two.

Conway's 56th-minute goal, which was part of his remarkable 1-14 tally, came after Antrim keeper Ryan Elliott dropped the Kerryman's high ball over his own line.

Another immediate Conway free left only one in it but Antrim regrouped to move five clear in injury-time with Conway's two late points proving academic.

Kerry led on three occasions early as Conway hit their opening four points but Antrim fought back to lead 0-6 to 0-4 and 0-8 to 0-6 before Boyle's goal gave the Kingdom a 1-7 to 0-8 advantage.

Kerry's advantage proved shortlived as Domhnall Nugent's rampaging run set up McCann's goal which helped the Saffrons lead 1-12 to 1-11 at half-time.

Nugent was introduced after only five minutes after Antrim talisman and regular free-taker Neil McManus was forced off by injury.

Antrim appeared to be taking a stranglehold on the contest after the resumption as they hit five out of six scores to move into a 1-17 to 1-12 advantage and the margin remained five (1-19 to 1-14) after 51 minutes.

Elliott's mistake gave Kerry a lifeline but Antrim responded quickly as McNaughton hammered to the net after great work by Nugent and Eoin Campbell to put the Saffrons 2-19 to 2-15 ahead.

The Saffrons led by five as the match entered injury-time and while Conway's scoring left only a puck of the ball in it as the scheduled five minutes of added time became eight, the final whistle sounded to secure Antrim's return to Division One.