Donegal maintained their Division One status with an impressive 2-17 to 2-13 win over Tyrone who now face a likely relegation battle in Mayo next weekend.

Tyrone were fortunate to trail only 1-9 to 1-6 at half-time as Darren McCurry netted a controversial penalty after Peadar Mogan had scored Donegal's goal.

The Red Hands cut Donegal's lead to one but Jamie Brennan's delightful finish put the home side back in control.

Conor McKenna hit a late goal for Tyrone, who had Rory Brennan sent off.

Brennan received a straight red card in injury-time after appearing to brush the arm of referee Jerome Henry while protesting at the awarding of a free.

Dublin star Diarmuid Connolly received a 12-week suspension for a similar transgression in 2017.

Former Australian Rules star McKenna looked a threat in the Tyrone attack but was under utilised by the Red Hands whose reluctance to employ aerial tactics negated his effectiveness.

Despite that McKenna had a battle royal with Neil McGee with the Donegal veteran more than held his own in before the Eglish man's thunderbolt shot beat Shaun Patton late in injury-time to give the scoreline a look which flattered the Red Hands.

Donegal are now safe in Division One but the Red Hands will have to avoid defeat in Castlebar next weekend to avoid the drop if Monaghan beat already-relegated Meath in Clones.

Mayo are likely to go into that game full of confidence after hammering Galway on Sunday.

More to follow.