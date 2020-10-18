Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Johnny Curran was part of Tyrone's All-Ireland title winning squad in 2008

Tributes have been paid to former Tyrone gaelic football and Dungannon Swifts goalkeeper Johnny Curran after his sudden death aged 33.

The Coalisland man was taken unwell on Sunday morning and later died.

A minute's silence was held in his memory before Tyrone's Football League game against Donegal on Sunday.

"We pause for a moment of silence in honour of our friend Johnny Curran who sadly passed away this morning," said Tyrone GAA on Twitter.

Curran won an All-Ireland medal in 2008 when he was substitute goalkeeper for the Red Hands as they defeated Kerry to clinch the Sam Maguire Cup.

He also won three Ulster Championship medals for his county while his stint for Dungannon Swifts including featuring in the team's run to the Irish Cup semi-finals in 2012.

Dungannon Swifts said they were "devastated" at the death of their former player.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his partner Clodagh, his two boys and to his wider family circle. Rest in Peace Johnny," said the Irish Premiership club.

His GAA club Coalisland Fianna spoke of their "hurt and pain" after learning of Curran's death.

"Johnny was a great friend both on and off the field," said a statement on the Coalisland club's Facebook page.

"His footballing career was something to be very proud of winning an All Ireland minor title with Tyrone in 2004 and then went on to win an All Ireland senior title in 2008.

"He played club senior football from 2004 until 2017 reaching three County finals in 2007, 2010 and 2016 with the highlight of course capturing the O'Neill Cup in 2010.

"Johnny will always be remembered for his personality, smile and great sense of humour.

"To his parents Anthony and Alicia, his brother Stephen sister Louise partner Clodagh and two sons Neasán and Darsái we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to you all."