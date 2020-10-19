Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Moran has led Kilcoo to two Down titles, an Ulster Championship and an All-Ireland final since arriving in November 2018

Four-time Ulster club championship-winning manager Mickey Moran will remain in charge of Kilcoo in 2021.

Moran, who won three Ulster titles with Slaughtneil before arriving in Kilcoo in November 2018, steered the Magpies to last year's All-Ireland Club Final.

Last month they won their 18th Down SFC title with a comprehensive win over Carryduff, but were unable to defend their Ulster crown due to condensed 2020 club season which was played after the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc with the GAA's schedule.

Ballinderry's Conleith Gilligan and Ballinascreen coach Paul Devlin remain part of Moran's management team.

Before taking the reins at Slaughtneil, Moran had spells as manager of five inter-county sides - Derry, Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo and Mayo.