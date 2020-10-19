Football League Division Three: Down promoted after Longford concede game

Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Down have secured promotion from Division Three will still a game to play
Down have secured promotion from Division Three will still a game to play

Down have been promoted to Division Two with Longford conceding their final game against Cork leaving the Ulster side confirmed in second place.

Longford's withdrawal means only Derry can draw level on points with Down, who are two points clear in second place.

However, even if they both end on nine points Down would be promoted with their win over Derry in February giving them the superior head-to-head record.

Down finish at Louth on Sunday while Derry face Offaly.

A win for Longford over Cork would have opened the possibility of three teams finishing on nine points - in that scenario the side with the best scoring difference would be promoted.

Down were awarded two points after their scheduled game at the weekend was cancelled as Leitrim didn't travel because of Covid-19 concerns.

Leitrim GAA released a statement confirming the decision to concede the fixture, attributing it to "the greater health situation" and expressing the hope that they can field a team against Tipperary in their final league fixture.

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

  • Dublin's Aviva Stadium is scheduled to host football and rugby internationals in the coming weeks

    Elite sporting events are set to continue in the Republic of Ireland despite the Irish Government raising the national level of Covid-19 restrictions.

  • Gareth Steenson

    Exeter Chiefs fly-half Gareth Steenson calls on the IRFU to review its policy which prevents players playing for a club outside Ireland being selected for international duty.

  • Jonathan Rea

    Jonathan Rea dedicates his sixth successive World Superbike title to his supporters who have backed him throughout the year.