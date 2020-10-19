Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Sliotars being disinfected during the Covid-19 lockdown earlier this year

A player in the Antrim senior hurling squad is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, BBC Sport can confirm.

He was in the panel which travelled to Tullamore over the weekend, where Antrim beat Kerry to secure promotion to Division 1B.

The player is understood to have tested positive on Tuesday and Croke Park has been notified.

The rest of the squad will now be tested as a precautionary measure.

To date it is understood no other squad members are exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms.

Antrim are due to play Westmeath at Corrigan Park In Belfast on Sunday in the Joe McDonagh Cup.