The GAA's football and hurling leagues resumed earlier in October

The Gaelic Players' Association has requested that further Covid-19 measures be introduced ahead of the inter-county championships.

A note from CEO Paul Flynn was issued to members on Thursday stating the GPA's National Executive Committee "cannot support" the championships going ahead if a range of measures are not implemented.

The GPA said it wanted baseline testing of all inter-county panels "at the earliest date possible".

"Robust" matchday travel guidelines to protect players' welfare were also raised by the GPA, as was that county boards and the GAA Central Council take full responsibility for and ensuring that the training and playing environment is fully compliant with Covid-19 protocols.

New Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions were introduced in the Republic of Ireland from midnight on Wednesday, with the government imposing its highest level of travel restrictions.

Several teams on both sides of the Irish border have encountered issues relating to coronavirus since inter-county training resumed in September.

On Thursday, Waterford's Football League match away to Antrim was called off after some players were told by their employers they would have to self-isolate for 14 days if they travelled to Northern Ireland.

Several county teams, including the Roscommon footballers and Offaly hurlers, are dealing with positive tests within their squads while Fermanagh, Armagh, Leitrim and Kerry have previously dealt with positive cases.

The GPA's requests will be discussed with the GAA and the association's Covid-19 working group.

Nothing supersedes 'health, safety and welfare'

It had been unanimously agreed by the GPA's National Executive Committee that the inter-county season should proceed, subject to additional safeguards and supports for the welfare of its members.

After the conclusion of the Football and Hurling Leagues this weekend, the inter-county championships are set to begin from 30 October.

In a note to players on Thursday, Flynn stated: "It was agreed that continuing to train and play while the remainder of the population is severely restricted in their movements and activities will only work if we can immediately put in place a range of measures and assurances for our members and the management and backroom teams and all others associated with playing the games in every county.

"If steps are not taken immediately to implement testing, to introduce appropriate travel guidelines and to ensure full compliance with the existing protocols, the NEC cannot support the continuation of the 2020 season.

"The majority of you want to continue to play the 2020 season, to compete, to bring excitement & entertainment, and bring a level of normality to our communities. You value the role you play within the fabric of Irish society.

"This is a role you take very seriously; however, it does not supersede your health, safety, and welfare. "