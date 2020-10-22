Four further Antrim hurlers and one backroom member test positive for Covid-19
Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games
Five further members of the Antrim senior hurling squad have tested positive for Covid-19.
The entire squad underwent 'rapid testing' on Wednesday evening facilitated by Croke Park after one player returned a positive result a day earlier.
Four more players and one member of the backroom staff have tested positive, while another player is also self-isolating having been identified as a close contact.
The Saffrons are due to play Westmeath in the Joe McDonagh Cup this Sunday in Belfast.
Antrim intend to fulfil the fixture with a depleted squad.
"We in Antrim have confidence in all panel members and we put our best foot forward on Sunday," said an Antrim GAA statement.
"Aiming for a victory on the pitch while also upholding the integrity of the competition in a sporting manner."
Earlier on Thursday, Waterford GAA cancelled their national football league meeting with Antrim, saying several of their players were told by their employers they would have to self-isolate for 14 days if they travelled to Northern Ireland.