The GAA's inter-county action resumed last weekend

The GAA and the Gaelic Players Association have reached agreement on a Covid-19 testing regime for the inter-county championship.

On Thursday, GPA CEO Paul Flynn told members that the players body could not support the championship going ahead.

However Flynn informed GPA members on Friday that there had been subsequent positive engagement with Croke Park.

"The GAA advisory committee have agreed to implement a baseline screening protocol for all squads," he said.

"The details will be finalised after the weekend as the identification of a suitable testing system and service provider is ongoing.

"However, it is likely to be a saliva test which provides rapid results. Positive cases identified will then be referred for a PCR test.

"The aim will be to make this available to all squads at the earliest convenience. In the meantime, the existing rapid testing system provided by the GAA will be used for any squads with concerns, cases, or close contacts."

'GAA has made assurances on strict compliance'

Flynn added that the GAA had "made assurances that there will be a continued focus on strict compliance".

"In the event that breaches occur, the GPA have set up a 24/7 reporting line which you can use to report noncompliance."

The former Dublin footballer praised the "positive role of the GAA's covid advisory committee who acted swiftly and decisively to address your concerns".

"It is encouraging that the GAA have taken the players' concerns on board and in-turn have taken the necessary measures to further enhance your health and safety, and that of your families and communities," he said.

New Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions were introduced in the Republic of Ireland from midnight on Wednesday, with the government imposing its highest level of travel restrictions.

Several teams on both sides of the Irish border have encountered issues relating to coronavirus since inter-county training resumed in September.

On Thursday, Waterford's Football League match away to Antrim was called off after some players were told by their employers they would have to self-isolate for 14 days if they travelled to Northern Ireland although the game will now take place in Dundalk.

Several county teams, including the Roscommon footballers and the hurlers of Antrim, Offaly and Sligo are dealing with positive tests within their squads while Fermanagh, Armagh, Donegal, Leitrim and Kerry are among other counties to have dealt with positive cases.