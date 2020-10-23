The Castlebar contest between Mayo and Tyrone will have a real championship feel as both sides battle to stay in Division One

After another Covid-dominated week, the GAA world will attempt to focus on the pitch again as the Football League's ups and downs are decided.

In Division One, Tyrone and Monaghan will endeavour to avoid the relegation trapdoor on Sunday.

Armagh fortuitously remain likely to secure a Division One berth despite their defeat by Roscommon last weekend if they win in Ennis on Saturday.

Down, meanwhile, are already guaranteed promotion from Division Three.

Longford's decision to award Cork a walkover means Down's nine points is already enough to secure a Division Two spot even if Derry manage to account for Offaly in Tullamore.

Down's 0-14 to 0-12 win over the Oak Leafers means they are certain of the promotion spot on the head-to-head even if they repeat last year's final-round defeat to Louth which denied the Mournemen on that occasion.

So instead of a nervy afternoon in Dundalk having been given a walkover of their own against Leitrim last weekend, Down should be in the frame of mind to put to the sword a relegated Louth who have lost all six of their games including last weekend's 5-19 to 0-16 thumping by Cork.

Mayo are Tyrone set for epic battle

With Division Three's promotion spots done and dusted, Sunday's attentions are going to be focused on Castlebar and Clones as Mayo host Tyrone in a game where the Red Hands will suffer the drop if they lose and Monaghan defeat already-relegated Meath at St Tiernach's Park.

Monaghan's task may not prove as easy as at first glance because Meath produced an encouraging display in only losing by four points to Dublin at Parnell Park last Saturday.

The Farney men lost by three points against Kerry at Inniskeen a week ago but in truth the margin flattered Seamus McEnaney's side.

However, McEnaney knows plenty about Meath football from his time in charge of the county and on home turf, Monaghan should be good enough to chisel out the victory which would retain their Division One status.

The game at Castlebar will have a real championship feel a week in advance of the beginning of the race for the Sam.

With Aidan O'Shea producing one of those display which marks as him as being occasionally unplayable, Mayo annihilated Galway in Salthill 3-23 to 0-17 a week ago to suggest another of their escape acts was on the cards.

On the same afternoon, Tyrone were decidedly second best against Donegal with the final 2-17 to 2-13 scoreline not an accurate reflection of the gulf between the sides.

Former Australian Rules star Conor McKenna hit an injury-time goal in Ballybofey but his colleagues struggled to involve him in the play and he will need to be utilised more at MacHale Park.

Armagh must grasp their second chance in Ennis after losing at home to Roscommon last weekend

Kerry will clinch the Division One title if they beat Donegal in Tralee on Saturday with Declan Bonner likely to rest several of his regular starters for the long drive south after they secured their Division One status last weekend.

However if Kerry do lose, the winner of Sunday's game between Galway and Dublin at Salthill will secure the Division One title.

Saturday's action also sees the completion of the Division Two and Four campaigns.

Cavan's defeat by Kildare last Sunday gave Armagh their reprieve and while Clare also have plenty at stake as they attempted to avoid the drop after edging out relegated Fermanagh a week ago, the Orchard County surely won't fluff their second opportunity as they go into the final round with +22 scoring advantage over Fermanagh who also sit on seven points.

Despite last weekend's defeat, Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney has named an unchanged team for Saturday's game.

After looking promotion contenders going into last weekend, the Breffnimen will go into Sunday's game against table toppers Roscommon possibly needing to avoid defeat to be certain of staying in Division Two.

Fermanagh, meanwhile, host a Laois side that most likely need a win to avoid joining the Ernemen in Division Three.

In Division Four, it's extraordinary that Antrim still could earn promotion after their abject performance in the 7-11 to 0-7 humiliation by Wicklow.

But if there is a winner in the Wexford v Wicklow game at Wexford Park and Sligo beat Limerick at Markievicz Park, then an Antrim win over Waterford at the new match venue in Dundalk will see the Saffrons earn an unlikely promotion.

Armagh (v Clare): B Hughes; P Burns, R Kennedy, J Morgan; C O'Neill, C Cumiskey, A Forker; N Grimley, O O'Neill; R Grugan, S Campbell, M Shields; J Clarke, R O'Neill, C Turbitt.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday - 14:00 BST

Division One

Kerry v Donegal, Tralee

Division Two

Cavan v Roscommon, Kingspan Breffni

Clare v Armagh, Cusack Park

Fermanagh v Laois, Brewster Park

Kildare v Westmeath, Newbridge

Division Four

Antrim v Waterford, Geraldines GAA Club Dundalk

Wexford v Wicklow, Wexford Park

Sligo v Limerick, Markievicz Park

SUNDAY - 14:00 GMT

Division One

Galway v Dublin, Salthill

Monaghan v Meath, Clones

Mayo v Tyrone, Castlebar

Division Three

Longford v Cork W/O

Louth v Down, Dowdallshill, Dundalk

Leitrim v Tipperary, Carrick-on-Shannon

Offaly v Derry, Tullamore