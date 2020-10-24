Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Malachy O'Rourke won two Ulster SFC crowns as manager of Monaghan

Derry club Glen have appointed Malachy O'Rourke as their new manager following Jude Donnelly's departure.

O'Rourke has been out of management since stepping down as Monaghan boss in June 2019.

Ryan Porter, who worked alongside O'Rourke at the Farneymen, will also join the Glen backroom team.

Donnelly led Glen to the Derry SFC final last year, where they lost to Magherafelt.

However, Donnelly stepped down from his post earlier this month after bowing out of the county championship quarter-finals to Slaughtneil.

O'Rourke will be seen as a major coup for Glen having led Monaghan to two Ulster Championship titles during a seven-year spell.

The Fermanagh native resigned last year following Monaghan's All-Ireland qualifier defeat by Armagh.

It is another boost for Glen following Conor Glass' return from Australian Rules Football.