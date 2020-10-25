Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Sam Mulroy starred for Louth against Down

Derry bounced back from the disappointment of missing out on promotion to Division Two by beating Offaly 1-10 to 1-12 at O'Connor Park.

Rory Gallagher's side finished level on points with second-placed Down but the Mournemen's victory in round two was pivotal on head-to-head.

Offaly responded well after Derry led by eight points at half-time.

Down, promoted after last weekend's walkover against Leitrim, lost 3-14 to 0-16 to already-relegated Louth.

Division-topping Cork were awarded a walkover after Longford decided not to fulfil their final fixture and Tipperary beat Leitrim to finish well clear of relegation.

With a wind advantage in the first half, Derry led by 0-5 to 0-1 after 20 minutes thanks to scores from Danny Tallon and Ciaran McFaul, plus three points from the impressive McGuigan.

Tallon and Enda Lynn kicked the Oakleafers further in front before the latter cancelled out Ethan Doherty's goal for Offaly with his own fine strike into the home net, with just 25 seconds between the two goals.

McGuigan and Lynn added further points before the break to give Derry an eight-point 1-9 to 1-1 advantage at half-time.

Offaly mounted a comeback in the second half as substitute Anto Sullivan hit two scores and four unanswered points from Niall McNamee reduced the gap to three, although their charge was hurt by the dismissal of Eoin Carroll for a second yellow card with eight minutes remaining.

With their man advantage, Lynn fisted over a point to get Derry back on the board and Gallagher's men held on despite late efforts from Paddy Dunican and McNamee.

Down end in defeat

Knowing their place in Division Two was already secured, Down were off the pace as Louth raced into a first-half lead in Dundalk.

Despite falling two points behind in the opening minutes through Ryan Johnston and Paul Devlin, Louth hit back through the excellent Sam Mulroy and a goal by Ciaran Keenan to lead 1-3 to 0-2 after 10 minutes.

Barry O'Hagan and Mulroy exchanged points before the first-half water break and Tally's side reduced the deficit to one point through O'Hagan, an excellent Dylan Ward score and Johnston.

Mulroy netted Louth's second goal into the roof of the net on 32 minutes to extend the host's lead, with O'Hagan and Ward briefly halting the momentum as Down trailed 2-7 to 0-9 at the break.

Louth continued where they left off after the restart with John Clutterbuck, Liam Jackson and Mulroy added further scores before Conall McKeever pounced on a poor Down kick-out to fire home the host's third goal.

Mulroy hit his ninth point of the game and scores from O'Hagan, Devlin and Johnston brought Louth's lead down to seven points, a margin which remained as Robbie Curran and Down's Johnston kicked the final scores of the game in added time as Louth eased to their first win of the campaign.