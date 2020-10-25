The new stadium has a proposed capacity of 34,186

The GAA must increase its contribution to the redevelopment Casement Park in order to cover the £33m shortfall of the project, says communities minister Carál Ní Chuilín.

Initially it was estimated that the new stadium would cost £77m, of which the GAA would contribute up to £15m, but it is now thought the development will amount to approximately £110m.

Planning approval for the west Belfast venue has been granted and it is hoped that the new 34,500 capacity stadium will host GAA matches from summer 2023.

Speaking on Sunday Politics, the communities minister said work on a final business case for the project was underway but added that the GAA must increase its contribution as its proposed £15m does not account for the substantial shortfall.

"It's not tenable to have that position," she said.

"I understand the GAA having that position prior to the planning application.

"But certainly if the executive is being asked to meet the overrun and the costs that have increased, the GAA should be doing the same thing as well and I've told them that."

It is hoped that the redevelopment of the stadium, which has been unused since 2013, will provide a hew hub for Ulster GAA and help to further promote Gaelic games in the second biggest city on the island.