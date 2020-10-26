Frank Burns' Tyrone and Jamie Brennan of Donegal will meet in an Ulster SFC quarter-final on Sunday

Former Down GAA player and Collingwood AFL star Martin Clarke says he does not believe county squads will attempt to cover up cases of Covid-19 during the Championship which starts this weekend.

Teams risk potentially forfeiting games if they have an outbreak of coronavirus cases in their ranks, although the GAA say they will consider postponements.

"I have enough trust in people to do the right thing," said Clarke.

"I don't think there is enough recklessness out there to hide cases."

"There is the potential for trying to cover up but because of the education that is out there, the seriousness of the situation, I don't think anyone who has significant symptoms will try to cover it up," added the BBC Sport NI pundit.

The Championship gets underway on Saturday, with a triple of fixtures kicking off the action in Ulster this weekend, including the heavyweight encounter between Donegal and Tyrone in Ballybofey on Sunday.

This year's delayed competition will be played in a straight knockout format, with the All-Ireland Football semi-finals and final being staged in December.

Some within the GAA community have questioned the wisdom of staging the Championship given the current spread of coronavirus cases, while others believe it should go ahead.

"I understand the opinions of both camps. One group says that society has been through a lot and football can bring a joy into people's lives - playing it, watching it, talking about it, analysing it. If that can go ahead safely then why not they say.

"On the other hand you are dealing with a situation where GAA is immersed in the community - its players and management - so people are understandably asking is it safe for squads to be doing their day jobs and then training that evening and vice versa.

"I understand both arguments but it's great to see it going ahead and credit to the counties for getting their teams up and running, initially in the National League.

"Of course as the winter continues, it may get more difficult."

Absence of crowds will affect players

One of the unusual circumstances surrounding this pandemic-affected GAA season is the prospect of major inter-county fixtures being played with no spectators present.

"The buzz, the excitement, the experience of playing in front of big crowds is what you miss when you stop playing, the collective appreciation of the crowd when you do something well, the chance to make people happy and enjoy your pieces of play," explained Clarke.

"No crowds will be difficult, especially in the GAA where you usually know people in the crowd and your family is there, your club members want to go and watch you.

"That has been taken away from players at the minute but there are competitions to be won and it would be a big year to say you won the Ulster or All-Ireland titles.

"For that reason players will get their heads down and get on with it but they will be looking forward to the fans coming in again."