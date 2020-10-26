A Tyrone player has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their Ulster SFC opener against champions Donegal.

Red Hands forward Conor McKenna told BBC Sport that no-one else in the squad has had to self-isolate as a result of the positive test.

"Obviously it's disappointing for the player involved but for everyone else in the county it shows the protocols are working," he said.

"I suppose you would expect someone to get it the way things are going."

McKenna is back playing for Tyrone after an AFL career in Australia and he scored two goals in Sunday's league win over Mayo which ensured they stayed in Division One.

The 24-year-old added that the Red Hands had not availed of the rapid testing system used by other counties, including Antrim, following a positive test.

Protocols working

However, he is confident that the Covid-19 protocols in place have proven successful in avoiding further transmission.

"With the protocols you can work out if no-one else has to self-isolate - when going to training we are driving ourselves and going straight out onto the pitch," said McKenna.

"The GAA has done everything right as it hasn't affected the whole county and that's the only positive you can take from it.

"We haven't used that yet (rapid testing). I think there's talk of getting tested this week before the championship but protocols are in place and they are working so far.

"I've no symptoms at the moment so don't see the point (in being tested). We are just going off what the doctor and GAA are saying and the protocols in place and if they say we need tested we'll get tested."