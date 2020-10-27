Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Conor McManus poses a huge threat to Cavan, says Paul Finlay

Venue: Clones Date: Saturday 31 October Throw-in: 13:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster medium wave, live text and match report on BBC Sport website

Former Monaghan player Paul Finlay believes current star man Conor McManus could prove the difference in the Ulster Championship game against Cavan.

Finlay, now a match analyst for Radio Ulster, feels Cavan just do not have a player in the same class, which could be crucial in a closely-fought match.

"McManus is one of the best forwards in the country - Cavan don't have that in their armoury," said Finlay.

"Still, there is never much in it when these two counties meet."

Cavan were relegated from Division Two on Saturday following defeat by champions Roscommon on Saturday.

The following day Monaghan drew with Meath and secured their place in the top division for a seventh successive year.

Despite those contrasting fortunes, Finlay says the championship is a different matter.

"If you look back at history, there never is much between Monaghan and Cavan no matter what their respective league status is, and I think it will be no different this time," said Finlay, who helped Monaghan win the Ulster Championship in 2013 and 2015.

"The pitch is going to be that bit heavier at this time of year, which is always a leveller, and I think we can expect a really tight, cagey sort of affair with either side only getting across the line by a point or two."

Paul Finlay was in the Monaghan team which beat Donegal in the 2013 Ulster final

Last year, Cavan progressed to the Ulster semi-finals after a four-point victory over Monaghan.

It was the Breffni team's first championship win over their neighbours in 18 years.

Previously, Cavan had lost their last three championship matches to Monaghan by only five points in total.

Monaghan are no strangers to being Ulster underdogs themselves, after going on to win the 2013 championship despite playing in Division Three and facing strong favourites Donegal.

While, highlighting the influence of McManus, Finlay said Monaghan would other players to help share the responsibility for putting some scores on the board.

Cavan, meanwhile do have their own stand-out players in the likes of former Burnley youth player, Martin Reilly, and defender Padraig Faulkner, who kept McManus to a solitary point from play in the last season's championship match.

Finlay believes that Monaghan will aim to nullify Reilly and Faulkner, along with midfielder Gearoid McKiernan's influence on the game.

The winners of Saturday's game will go on to face Antrim in the Ulster quarter-finals on Saturday, 7 November.