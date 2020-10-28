Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Rory Gallagher says Niall Loughlin - like Shane McGuigan - has all the attributes necessary for a top inter-county inside forward

Venue: Celtic Park Date: Sunday 1 November Throw-in: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Radio Ulster MW; live text and match report on BBC Sport website

Rory Gallagher is convinced Shane McGuigan and Niall Loughlin are the "marquee forwards" who can help restore Derry football's fortunes.

Gallagher's Division Three side begin their Ulster SFC campaign on Sunday against an Armagh outfit that last weekend clinched a Division One spot.

But the Fermanagh man's belief in his Oak Leaf players - and in particular his attack - is palpable.

"You are going nowhere without marquee forwards," said a confident Gallagher.

"Forwards who can win games and deliver big scores at clutch moments. I think in Shane (McGuigan) and Niall Loughlin we have that."

In addition to his continuing excellence for club Slaughtneil, McGuigan's standing out in an under-performing Derry attack in recent seasons has marked him out as a forward of genuine class.

However, Gallagher believes Greenlough man Loughlin now also represents a major threat to opposition defences on the inter-county stage.

"They are two very, very good footballers and have good attitudes. They are good at winning their own ball and taking men on. The top inside forwards now have to be able to do all that."

Slaughtneil contingent 'like new players'

Gallagher believes McGuigan is among the influential Slaughtneil contingent in his squad who particularly benefited from the pandemic-enforced break which Gaelic Games had during the Spring and early summer.

Bar Paudie Cassidy, all Gallagher's Slaughtneil squad members also play hurling for the dual club.

"You get the opportunity to coach and manage Derry, straight away you want to coach Shane McGuigan, Paudie Cassidy, Brendan (Rogers), Chrissie (McKaigue), Karl (McKaigue), those type of players.

"Chrissy and Shane in particular were playing with knocks and Paudie Cassidy as well although he doesn't play hurling. The wear and tear on those guys bodies!

"Those guys just physically and mentally needed the downtime. To be brutally honest, seeing them in the latter stages of the club championship was unbelievably refreshing for me.

"They just weren't at that level in January and February. It's just not possible to be at a level nine, 10 or 11 months of the year. They are like new players to be honest."

Rory Gallagher has been jabbing his players with the stat about their dismal recent record in the Ulster SFC

Gallagher scoffs at any gulf in class notion

While last week's conclusion to the League campaign has left two divisions between the counties, Gallagher scoffs at any notion of a major gulf in class between Sunday's Celtic Park opponents.

"It certainly doesn't (enter) in my head or the Derry players. We lost two games in our division this year. We should have beaten Down and we lost to Cork."

Derry's concluding two league games over the past fortnight saw them beating limited opposition in Longford and Offaly but there was discernible improvement from the Spring with the side's defensive shape and counter-attacking ability looking much improved.

"Definitely in the last two games, there were good signs that we're getting to a level of understanding together where we can move it forward," added Gallagher.

Fit-again Enda Lynn is another player who the manager is thrilled to have back on board after he missed the Spring action because of injury while Conor Glass' return from Australia was another high-profile boost for the Oak Leafers.

Gallagher doesn't need any reminding that Derry have not won an Ulster Championship game since 2015 and he acknowledges that he has been jabbing his players with that stat.

"There's a perception that we're a young side but we have Ciaran McFaul, Paudie Cassidy, Brendan (Rogers), Chrissy (McKaigue), Enda Lynn, Emmett Bradley who haven't won many Ulster championship matches.

"That's a hurt on your pride and your self-esteem. The Ulster Championship is very special. Runs in back doors are grand but you want to win Ulster Championship matches and you want to have that sense of achievement so that's something we're focusing on."