Mickey Graham celebrates Cavan's 1-13 to 0-12 win over Monaghan in the quarter-finals in 2019

Cavan manager Mickey Graham believes Monaghan will be on a revenge mission in the preliminary round of the Ulster Championship on Saturday.

The Farney side will hoping to rectify the four-point loss they conceded to Cavan in last year's championship.

"Since the draw was made Monaghan has made no secret that this is the game they were focusing on when the draw was made," Graham said.

"They've been targeting this match and we have to be really on our game."

Monaghan boss Seamus McEnaney agreed that his squad will 'need no motivation' going into Saturday's match.

He said that watching the game as a supporter last year "there was no doubt Cavan were by far the best team from start to finish and Monaghan could have no complaints".

Knockout punch

The Fermanagh native is confident his side are more than ready for a winner-takes-all match in this year's reboot of knockout championship football.

The former county player added that both teams' positions in the Football League make 'no difference' when it comes to the championship.

"I love this style of the championship. Winner takes all and you're in the frying pan. We're looking forward to it. There is no football beyond Saturday at quarter past one for us.

"From God was a child, the rivalry between Monaghan and Cavan has been very strong for long, long periods and form goes completely out the window."

Seamus McEnaney is relishing the return of knockout games in the Ulster SFC

Cavan were relegated from Division Two on Saturday following a defeat by champions Roscommon. The next day Monaghan drew with Meath, securing their position in the top division for a seventh successive year.

Graham hopes that because of the unusual quick turnaround of only seven days between the league ending and championship beginning this year, the team won't "have time to think and dwell about these things".

"We as a collective group have an opportunity now to try and fix what went wrong last week. We can learn the lessons from last week and bring them into the game on Saturday," he noted.

The Breffni boss recognised that his team this year is relatively young, and the panel is quite different from last season's, while Monaghan's squad remains largely the same.

"The new lads have come in and are still finding their feet. I think it'll probably be a totally different game to what it was last year.

"Winter football is about rolling up the sleeves and getting the hands dirty, scrapping for every ball. There's going to be lots of mistakes made during the course of the game given the weather conditions and everything else. We're just going to have to adapt to whatever the match throws at us."

Full attention

Whilst noting that relegation was "disappointing", Graham said that since Sunday the team's entire focus has switched to Saturday.

He also acknowledged the hype surrounding Monaghan's Conor McManus, who scored 1-08 in Sunday's match, but was quick to not underestimate the Farney team as a whole.

"People always talk about Conor and Rory (Beggan), how important they are to Monaghan and rightfully so, but people miss the other parts of Monaghan which has kept them top of their game for so long.

"While the two boys seem to get the limelight all the time, they have a lot of players who do the groundwork for them lads, roll up their sleeves and have a huge work ethic. They have so much experience all over the field and they don't get the credit they deserve as well. The other lads are the engine to the Monaghan team."

The winners of Saturday's game will go on to face Antrim in the Ulster quarter-finals on Saturday, 7 November.