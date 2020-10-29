Archive: Watch Armagh beat Derry 1-12 to 0-14 in the 2000 Ulster SFC final

The last year an Ulster SFC defeat meant your Championship season was over was when Armagh earned a contentious one-point win over Derry in the provincial decider in the summer of 2000.

The 'back door' came into being a year later allowing 29 additional games to be played and essentially giving losing teams a second chance.

Inter-county players who have never known anything but the second chance system, will this late autumn and winter get a first taste of pure knockout football at county level, with gaelic games not escaping the havoc wreaked by Covid-19.

But what was it like being a county player and training for nearly a year, for what could potentially be only 70 minutes of championship football?

Johnny McBride scored the goal that brought Derry level with Armagh late on in the 2000 Ulster Final played on a sunny 17 July, before Oisin McConville pointed a controversial free that secured the Orchard County's victory.

Both McBride and McConville say playing knockout football was something they never really gave thought to then, as it was the norm.

"It's just what you knew and it was all on that one day. Probably personally I still feel club knockout championships are still the best way to play it," McBride BBC Sport.

"It's only now when you look back, you feel really disappointed that there were years prior to 2001 where you lost tight games, that if you had have had that other route into the championship things could have been very different."

Johnny McBride's late goal helped Derry draw level in the 2000 Ulster Final but a controversial late free earned Armagh victory

Derry slam back door on Tyrone in 2001

One Ulster team that have famously benefited from the back door system is Tyrone, going on to win All-Ireland titles through the qualifiers route in 2005 and 2008.

However, the Red Hands got off to a rough start under the new format as Derry avenged their earlier Ulster Championship defeat by the side jointly managed by Art McRory and Eugene McKenna to stun the provincial champions in the newly inaugurated All-Ireland quarter-finals.

"Usually whoever plays better on the day gets on and for that year you get the bragging rights," McBride reminisced.

"The first year the back door came in, Tyrone beat us and we got an opportunity in the last eight and put them out, so it really showed the benefit of the back door for us."

Although admitting that knockout football was a more exciting style of play, the former Derry captain believes it isn't practical "for the product of gaelic".

"I think you probably have to have a route back into it. Obviously, it's different this weekend because there's no time and everyone's just glad there's some sort of football," said the Errigal Ciarán manager.

"In normal circumstances I think that most people would agree that straight knockout - as much as I like it - probably wouldn't work anymore because teams are spending a lot of money and resources for six to eight months and then the next thing, you find yourself beaten in one game and then you don't get an opportunity to rectify it."

Former Armagh team-mates Steven McDonnell and Oisin McConville took part in some memorable Ulster Championship contests against Derry

Armagh heroes differ on straight knockout

Former Armagh forward Steven McDonnell disagrees.

"For me, I've always said this, and I still remain a believer in that championship football should be knockout football - won by the cherry and won by the cherry only," says the Killeavy man, who like McBride, played under both formats.

His Armagh team went on to win the county's first and only All-Ireland the old-fashioned way in 2002, by adding the Sam Maguire Cup to the Anglo-Celt.

However, his former teammate Oisin McConville says that without the safety net of the qualifiers, "there was no chance to build any camaraderie with your team mates, as you didn't meet up with them again until the league started".

"That left it very difficult to build team spirit or cohesion in the way you play.

"I think when the back door system came in, everyone accepted that it was a much better way to spend your year," the pundit continues.

"You were guaranteed at least two games. If you're lucky enough with the draw, you might even get three or four even if you're not at the peak of your powers. It seemed like a far fairer system. A lot of young lads were willing to buy into it more.

"My mentality now is that it's very difficult to back to where we were, but people are accepting of it obviously because of the circumstances and the year that's in it."

It's maybe fitting that Armagh and Derry are in opposition this weekend as the Ulster Championship reverts to a straight knockout format on a once-off basis

Winning free 'probably the wrong call'

Armagh's Ulster win over Derry in 2000 was deemed controversial due to a scuffle between Derry's Henry Downey and Armagh's Paddy McKeever, which earned the Orchard County their winning free, despite many believing it wasn't a foul.

"Henry hit Paddy the sweetest shoulder ever and the ref gave a free. You don't forget things like that," laughs McBride.

"It was as good a shoulder as any and I'd say Kieran McGeeney would probably admit himself it was quite shoulder-to-shoulder."

McConville admits at the time, he "thought it was a very bad tackle" but the more he's "studied it over the years and heard Henry Downey talk about it" agrees that it was perhaps the wrong call.

"We consider ourselves very, very lucky but at that stage we would have took anything, because we were only starting to win a few things and you need a bit of luck along the way.

"Armagh people tend to brush over it because we felt we got what we deserved at the time… but fair play to the referee!" chuckles the former All-Star.

McBride concluded that "it'll be a nice bit of revenge" if Derry do beat Armagh on Sunday, adding that he thinks the result will be "very close".