Venue: Celtic Park Date: Sunday 1 November Throw-in: 16:00 GMT

Armagh captain Stefan Campbell insists the team will not feel burdened by the county's poor recent Ulster Championship record when they face Derry in Sunday's tie at Celtic Park.

The Orchard County have not been in an Ulster final since their 2008 triumph.

Derry boss Rory Gallagher says he has been reminding his players of their poor recent Ulster record but Armagh seem to be taking a different approach.

"It's not something we worry about. It's another year, another opportunity.

"It's not so much the poor record. It's more the media that creates that perception," add the Armagh skipper, who used lockdown to shed a stone although he says he has since put a couple of pounds back on to ensure he is not "thrown about" too much on the pitch.

"Obviously there are favourites in Donegal and Tyrone and whoever comes out of that game is going to be favourites to win Ulster.

"I think with the set up this year it just gives everybody that chance if the favourites aren't at the races or have an off day."

Armagh are 'favourites' accepts Campbell

Having achieved promotion to Division One by winning in Ennis last weekend, Campbell acknowledges that Kieran McGeeney's side are going to go in as favourites but insists that it would be a mistake to emphasise the two league divisions now between Sunday's protagonists.

"I don't think there's a huge gap between the two squads.

"We are going to come up against a system that is going to try and negate our attacking strengths and Rory is well equipped. He's been there and done it before with Fermanagh so we just have to weigh it up on Sunday."

The 'before' Campbell is referring was Gallagher's masterminding of Fermanagh's 0-12 to 0-7 first-round triumph at Brewster Park two years ago when the Ernemen's defensive shield completed flummoxed McGeeney's side.

Campbell will not be surprised to have to deal with more of the same at Celtic Park although Derry may attempt to be a little more expansive in their play given the presence of Shane McGuigan in their attack.

"They are going to try and force us into certain gaps and try and squeeze a few passes into the massed defence and try and hit us on the break with the likes of (Ciaran) McFaul, (Brendan) Rogers and (Chrissy) McKaigue."

A Campbell work rate that was lacking early in his Armagh career has now improved to the extent that he was made captain by Kieran McGeeney

Campbell now almost an elder statesman

After making his Armagh debut as a 20-year-old in 2012, Campbell is now almost one of the elder statesmen in the squad and he admits his captaincy brief includes ensuring that the panel's numerous talent youngsters "remain on the right track".

However, he believes your typical modern day young inter-county player is a more confident individual than he was at the start of his Armagh senior career.

"I may not have shown it at the time but I was petrified going into that changing room with Paul Hearty, Stevie (McDonnell), the Kernans.

"Whereas you see the boys coming in now. It doesn't matter if it's the first year or their second year, the first week, they are sitting on your seat. That corner you've sat in for 10 years."

Looking back on his early days in the Armagh jersey, Campbell's admits his work rate was not all that it might have been.

However, it's a very different story now for the Clan na Gael man and that's why Kieran McGeeney, a man famed for his application, made him captain.

'We only started talking about Derry on Tuesday'

Campbell says the guidance of his club manager and another of Armagh's 2002 All-Ireland heroes Diarmaid Marsden has also played a crucial role in his development.

"The only question mark against me was my work rate and that probably came with the flair, with the perception that 'he can only work with the ball'.

"Geezer has instilled that in me - making sure I'm the hardest working player on the field without the ball."

Campbell insists that Armagh's total focus when they returned to training in September was on the Division Two League games against Roscommon and Clare.

In the end, they were fortunate that their second-half collapse to defeat against the Rossies did not cost them as last weekend's win in Ennis proved enough to get back to Division One for the first time since 2012.

The Armagh skipper says Tuesday night of this week was the first time the Derry game was mentioned within the squad since the return to training.

That may be a little hard to fathom but Campbell adds it would still be a mistake to draw the inference that the Ulster series is now some kind of "free hit" for the squad with their 2020 primary task achieved.