Peadar Mogan's goal helped Donegal beat Tyrone at MacCumhaill Park two weeks ago

Ulster SFC: Donegal v Tyrone; Derry v Armagh Venues: Ballybofey and Celtic Park Date: Sunday 1 November Throw-ins: 13:15 and 16:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Radio Ulster MW; live text and match report on BBC Sport website

An Ulster Football Championship that at one stage looked a remote possibility starts at a frenzied pace this weekend with the action highlighted by Donegal's latest renewal with Tyrone.

Sunday's Ballybofey battle is expected to produce the champions but there is that doubt over what just might unfold over the next three weeks.

Two weeks ago, Donegal looked to have struck a psychological blow by delivering a 2-17 to 2-13 beating to the Red Hands which in truth flattered Mickey Harte's players.

But a week on saw a rejuvenated Tyrone also holding on to their Division One status with a thrilling a 3-14 to 1-19 win in Castlebar which relegated a Mayo side that had hammered another potential All-Ireland contender Galway seven days previously.

Who has the impetus heading into Sunday's behind-closed-doors clash at MacCumhaill Park is anyone's guess.

With Division One football secured, it was no surprise that Declan Bonner rejigged his side for the long trip to Kerry as the Kingdom earned an expected comfortable victory.

Tyrone know more about Donegal youngsters

The Donegal boss will surely look to start with as close as possible to the side that ran Tyrone ragged for large parts of the game two weeks ago.

Patrick McBrearty, if he is deemed fully fit, will surely start after missing the game two weeks ago because of a niggle.

The most pleasing aspect of Donegal's attacking display in the league clash with the way that the performances of the likes of Peadar Mogan and Jamie Brennan, who notched the goals, and Niall O'Donnell meant that they didn't require Michael Murphy to dig them out of trouble.

No doubt Mickey Harte and the Tyrone management will have devised plans to counter this young players who perhaps were not uppermost in their thoughts prior to the throw-in.

Much of the Tyrone build-up to this weekend's game has centred on how quickly Conor McKenna has found his GAA feet.

While he did score an injury-time goal two weeks ago which gave the final scoreline its flattering look, in truth the Eglish man was under-utilised two weeks ago.

Tyrone were unable to fully utilise Conor McKenna in Ballybofey two weeks ago but it was a different story in Castlebar last Sunday

McGee marked McKenna two weeks ago

It was a very different story in Castlebar as he was centrally involved both in receiving quick ball and also setting up team-mates to notch vital scorers.

Neil McGee picked up McKenna two weeks ago and did a more than satisfactory job but the Tyrone fans watching on television will be hoping that it is not such a productive afternoon for the Gweedore veteran.

Mickey Harte's decision to give Darragh Canavan a league debut a week ago proved the right call as he notched one of the Red Hands' goals and it will be intriguing to see whether he is pitched in for the Ulster Senior Championship bow.

Mattie Donnelly was also right on the pace in Castlebar after relatively quiet a week earlier and Harte will be hoping for more of the same from the Trillick star.

Calling this one looks tricky after all the comings and going of the past week, but Donegal get a hesitant vote to maintain their recent winning Ulster record in Ballybofey against the Red Hands.

Rory Gallagher will be hoping to outwit Kieran McGeeney at Celtic Park just as he did two years ago with Fermanagh

Derry and Armagh in Celtic Park clash

After a potentially epic Ballybofey battle, hopefully the TV viewers will have some breath left for the meeting of Derry and Armagh at Celtic Park.

Both sides have underperformed badly in Ulster in recent years but go into the game amid some positive signs.

Armagh returned to Division One after an eight-year gap a week ago by beating Clare as their second-half home collapse against Roscommon a week earlier didn't prove terminal.

However, that game once again showed defensive failings which have afflicted the team at crucial moments in recent years.

There is no doubting Armagh's quality in attack with the emergence of Rian O'Neill and Oisin O'Neill helping to take the scoring burden off Jamie Clarke and captain Stefan Campbell also playing the best football of his career.

But two years ago, then Fermanagh boss Rory Gallagher was able to straitjacket a decent-looking Orchard County attack as his tactical masterplan yielded a 0-12 to 0-7 victory at Brewster Park.

Gallagher will be attempting to outwit his former playing opponent McGeeney once more in Derry city and it could prove a nervous afternoon for Armagh fans.

With the outstanding Shane McGuigan, Niall Loughlin and fit-again Enda Lynn available to him, Derry certainly have better attacking options than Gallagher had when he was managing his native county.

Again this looks a tough one to call but Gallagher's undoubted tactical acumen could prove the difference.