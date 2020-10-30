Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cavan secured a 1-13 to 0-2 victory over neighbours Monaghan in the 2019 quarter-finals

Venue: St Tiernach's Park, Clones Date: Saturday, 31 October Throw-in : 13:15 GMT

Monaghan boss Seamus McEnaney says his team will be hoping to make amends for last year's "comprehensive" Ulster SFC loss to Cavan on Saturday.

McEnaney added that the championship reverting to knockout rules doesn't alter his mentality.

"We need no motivation going in for an Ulster SFC match because it's a huge important competition," said McEnaney.

"For me it's the same championship as ever - knocked out and you're out and this time you're gone for the season."

Cavan boss Mickey Graham acknowledged that Monaghan would be "targeting" his Breffni side following the four-point win for the Breffni side in the 2019 quarter-finals.

He added that they "made no secret that this is the game they were focusing on when the draw was made".

Farney duo missing

Monaghan's Niall Kearns and Colin Walshe will be out for the Clones showdown as they come back from injury and lack of game time.

"They haven't been involved in the last two league games and they'll struggle to be involved in the game at the weekend as well," said former county player McEnaney.

The Ulster neighbours may have different attitudes coming into the game, with Cavan relegated from Division Two last weekend after defeat by champions Roscommon.

The Farney side protected their top division status the next day for a seventh successive year after a draw with Meath.

Since the local derby was drawn in the inaugural 1888 competition, the two teams have met 56 more times in the Ulster Championship.

Cavan have recorded 27 wins and Monaghan hold 20, with 10 draws. Monaghan are now facing their third consecutive match week since the GAA season's restart.

The winners of Saturday's game will go on to face Antrim in the Ulster quarter-finals on Saturday, 7 November.