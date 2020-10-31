Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ciaran Clarke scored two goals at Cullen Park

Donal Nugent scored a last-minute goal as Antrim snatched a 5-16 to 2-25 draw against Carlow to remain unbeaten in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Antrim led by 2-10 to 0-15 at the break thanks to goals from Ciaran Clarke and Conor McCann.

Despite second-half efforts from Clarke and James McNaughton, the Saffrons were four points behind in jury-time.

However Nugent fired home in the final minute to secure an unlikely draw for Darren Gleeson's side.

There was little to separate the sides in the opening 20 minutes and when Carlow edged into a three-point lead, Clarke's first goal quickly pegged the hosts back.

McCann hammered home Antrim's second goal from close range to hand the visitors the advantage but Carlow stuck to their task to reduce the deficit to one at half-time.

The nip-and-tuck nature of the game continued after the restart however a Eddie Byrne goal handed the advantage to the Cullen Park men with 10 minutes remaining.

McNaughton's strike reduced the lead to one, but Antrim had to do it all over again when John Michael Nolan responded with a goal for Carlow as injury-time loomed.

However Nugent stepped up in the dying seconds with a powerful finish to level an thrilling encounter.

Antrim remain second behind Kerry, who hammered Westmeath on Saturday, while Carlow are third with a game in hand over the leading front-running pair.

In the Christy Ring Cup, Down advanced to the semi-finals at the expense of Ulster rivals Derry after a 1-13 to 0-13 win at Ballycran.