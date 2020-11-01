Mickey Harte says Tyrone paid for missed chances in Donegal defeat

Mickey Harte has said that he has "nothing really to say at the moment" on his Tyrone future after his latest three-year term came to an end.

Harte's Red Hand side exited from this season's straight knockout championship as a result of Sunday's 1-13 to 1-11 Ulster defeat by Donegal.

He has been at the Tyrone helm since late 2002 and by some distance is GAA's longest serving inter-county boss.

Harte was asked about his future by BBC Sport NI after Sunday's game.

He replied by saying:"I've nothing really to say about that issue at the moment".

Former Tyrone player Sean Cavanagh told RTE that he believes the Red Hands "have the talent" to compete at the very top.

"We can't get away from the fact that it's been 12 years since we've beaten a Mayo, a Dublin or a Kerry in championship football," added the former Tyrone captain.

"I take my blame for a lot of that but I think Tyrone has to find a way now to compete at the very top because I think we've the talent to do it.

"You would hope Mickey would be able to have that conversation with the county board to decide when the time is right (to step away) but it's probably never the right time."

Cavanagh's fellow RTE pundit Pat Spillane added that he believed it was time for Tyrone to "have a new voice".

Tyrone landed three All-Ireland titles in Harte's first six years in charge but you have to go back to 2008 for their last Sam Maguire Cup triumph.

Since then, Harte has guided the Red Hands to Ulster titles in 2009, 2010, 2016 and 2017 while the Red Hands have been ever-present in Division One bar two seasons during his tenure

There was speculation Harte's Red Hand stint could end after the heavy All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Dublin in 2017 but he was handed a further three-year term and they reached the All-Ireland in 2018 when they were again beaten by the Dubs.

After an Ulster semi-final defeat by Donegal last year, Tyrone regrouped to reach the All-Ireland semi-finals where they were narrowly defeated by Kerry after leading at half-time.

With this year's delayed championship being played on a straight knockout business because of Covid-19, there may be a view that managers should be entitled to new terms because of the unprecedented circumstances but it remains to be seen whether that will be part of the Tyrone county board's thinking.