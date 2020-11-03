Donegal beat Tyrone 1-13 to 1-11 in Ballybofey to end the Red Hands' season

Former Tyrone All-Ireland winner Joe McMahon says Mickey Harte "deserves the right to make his own decision" about his future as Red Hands manager.

Tyrone exited from this season's straight knockout Ulster Championship after Sunday's defeat by Donegal.

Despite speculation after the loss in Ballybofey, Harte said he had "nothing really to say" about his position.

"I imagine he will stay on for another year, but beyond that I am not sure," said McMahon.

Harte has been at the Tyrone helm since late 2002 and is by some distance the GAA's longest serving inter-county boss.

Tyrone won three All-Ireland titles in Harte's first six years in charge, with their last triumph coming in 2008, on top of four Ulster titles.

However with the nature of the straight-knockout inter-county format, questions have been asked about the 68-year-old's future as manager.

"Mickey brings a lot of experience, a lot of know how and his preparation is excellent. If you really look at it in detail this year, he has beaten Mayo, Kerry and Dublin," added McMahon, speaking on Sportsound Extra Time.

"People may say the League isn't really a factor in the development of a team and it is not the important thing in the year, but to be staying in Division One and be competing and beating the top teams is.

"Tyrone haven't really done it in the Championship but it is a good platform for them to go forward. I can see that he will stay on, particularly in the year that's been in it."

Joe McMahon won two All-Ireland titles with Tyrone

Players need to take responsibility

McMahon, who won the All-Ireland under Harte in 2004 and again in 2008, says the players need to step up if Tyrone are to end their All-Ireland drought.

"Mickey has brought a lot of joy to this county over the years and I have been very fortunate to be part of that.

"People may feel that he is the problem as to why the team isn't developing, but for me the players have to look at themselves.

"Before Mickey came in Tyrone had won nothing. He has brought the expectation to the level that it is. There are some years you have to be realistic that Tyrone aren't good enough to be dining at the top table.

"As a player, the manager's job is to prepare you and get you ready to get out onto the pitch, from there it is up to the players to go and perform and get the job done.

"I imagine a few of the players will have to do a bit of soul searching over the next couple of months."