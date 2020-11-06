Cunningham back on Saffron shifts at 35 despite Crohn's disease battle

Ulster SFC: Cavan v Antrim Venue: Kingspan Breffni Date: Saturday 7 November Throw-in: 13:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Radio Ulster MW; live text and match report on BBC Sport website

Veteran Antrim forward Paddy Cunningham is relishing his imminent return to an Ulster Football Championship stage that appeared to be in the past for him.

Cunningham was coaxed back to the panel this year after stepping away in 2014.

His busy family and working lives also have to work around a battle against Crohn's disease which requires him receiving regular blood transfusions.

"In my own head I never formally retired, the 35-year-old Lamh Dhearg forward told BBC Sport NI.

"I was sort of hoping I'd have something to offer again. It went to the stage where I didn't know if I had or not but once Lenny (Harbinson) came knocking and I thought I'd give it one last go and see where it took me."

Cunningham is among a number of veterans who manager Harbinson worked hard to coax back into the panel with Cargin duo Michael McCann and Kevin O'Boyle also set to be involved against Cavan at Kingspan Breffni on Saturday in a game which will be live on BBC Two Northern Ireland.

The Belfast man was diagnosed with Crohn's 17 years ago and says he is "proud to come out and say that it's something I manage on a daily basis".

Kevin O'Boyle (left) is another experienced man who has returned to the Antrim squad this year

Blood transfusions every eight weeks

The condition inflames the gut and causes severe digestive problems and necessitates him having to undergo the blood transfusions every eight weeks.

"For a long time, I kept it private but probably getting more confidence in myself, I felt it was maybe time to talk about it.

"Probably one of the main reasons was losing my hair due to the side effects of the medication I was on.

"Probably there were a lot of questions, maybe in the public domain, as to what's happening that man?" he laughs.

Amid the Covid-19 crisis, having Crohn's disease classifies Cunningham as a vulnerable person but he has continued on with his football.

"To be totally honest in the last few weeks, with the R rate going up, I have become a wee bit anxious and a wee bit more careful about things. Obviously, I shielded over the first lockdown which was very easy to do.

"To an extent, I'm probably gambling a wee bit given the infection rate but thankfully over the last two weeks and with the circuit breaker so to speak, the R rate has gone back down to below one, so that has reassured me a bit.

"I'm teaching in school as well, but I'm just being as careful as I possibly can and trying to cut out all risks as much as possible."

'The best way to describe it is like batteries'

Cunningham admits the blood transfusion regime - which he has been on for the last three years - does take a toll but overall has been working "tremendously well".

"Probably the best way to describe it is like batteries. The first five or six weeks you're buzzing and then when you're due it in the last seven to 10 days you do feel a wee bit lethargic and have low energy levels.

"It's kept me off the surgery table and I have no symptoms at the moment, so that can only be positive. I'm very thankful for that.

"I feel that if you let these things get on top of you, it can have a detrimental effect. I try to be as positive and proactive about things as I possibly can."

Cunningham is hoping to bring this positive attitude into Antrim's match too even though the county was routed 7-11 to 0-7 by Wicklow as recently as three weeks ago in a match which ultimately ended their hopes of winning promotion from Division Four.

"You have to believe. There's no point in going down on Saturday if we don't believe as a panel and a set-up that we can get a win."

Paddy Cunningham helped Antrim beat Cavan in the 2009 Ulster semi-final at Clones

Cunningham recalls 2009 win over Cavan

Antrim's last time in an Ulster Championship final was in 2009, which Cunningham played in, after beating Cavan on the journey to get there.

"It was a tremendous performance by Cavan over their old rivals Monaghan last weekend. They have a bit of momentum having a game under their belt.

"But listen, reminiscing to 2009, nobody gave us a chance against Donegal in Ballybofey. Nobody gave us a chance (then) in the Ulster semi-final against Cavan in Clones.

"They were two matches we weren't expected to win, which we did win. It's a huge task for us but we have to go down believing we can win."

Asked about Antrim's failure to get out of Division Four, Cunningham said the Saffrons are now focusing firmly on the game at hand.

"Michael McCann, myself, Tomas (McCann) and you could probably put Conor Murray in that era too - I think we bring a good mix of experience and will try to pass on what wisdom we have onto the younger lads.

"Cavan are a formidable, hard-working team so we're up against it. But we'll do our best."

As for the surprise in some quarters at his return at the age of 35, Cunningham admits: "Some people are telling me I'm nuts and maybe I am.

"Your days are numbered, wearing the county jersey and I was thankful for the call from Lenny. Hopefully at this stage we can go a step further on Saturday."