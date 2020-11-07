Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Sarah Rowe's hit 2-9 as Tyrone's All-Ireland campaign came to a conclusion at Carrick-on-Shannon

Tyrone ladies exited from the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship after they were hammered 4-17 to 0-4 by Mayo at Carrick-on-Shannon.

Sara Rowe hit a remarkable 2-9 with Tamara O'Connor and substitute Deirdre Doherty also finding the net.

O'Connor hit Mayo's opening goal after only 23 seconds with Rowe's first three-pointer helped Mayo lead 2-5 to 0-1 at half-time.

Mayo continued to dominate and could have ended up with a bigger total.

Mayo's victory in their first game since March means they will reach their All-Ireland semi-finals if they overcome Armagh next Saturday.

In their first attack, Mayo turned over Laura Kane's kickout as O'Connor hit the net with a low shot.

Emma Brennan's eighth-minute point was Tyrone's only first-half score as Mayo were utterly dominant as they missed several other chances.

A free from Rowe stretched Mayo's lead before she pointed from play, and just after the water break, Mayo powered ahead when Aileen Gilroy, Rachel Kearns and Sinead Cafferky all combined to send Rowe in for a quality goal.

In the closing minutes of the half Mayo pulled even further ahead with a couple of Grace Kelly scores catching the eye.

While they may have been wasteful in the first half, Mayo were ruthless in the second period.

Rowe added four more points to helped them move 2-10 to 0-1 clear before Grainne Rafferty finally ended 29 scoreless minutes for Tyrone with a free.

After Rowe scored her second goal six minutes from time, substitute Doherty rattled Mayo's fourth direct from a free two minutes later.