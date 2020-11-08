Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Mark Keane is back home because of the AFL’s off-season

Cork caused a Football Championship sensation by hitting an injury-time goal in extra-time to beat Kerry 1-12 to 0-13 in the Munster semi-final.

Kerry, many people's All-Ireland favourites in the belated and reduced campaign, looked to have avoided a shock as they led with seconds left.

But Australian Rules player Mark Keane smashed in a goal with the very last kick of the game.

The Páirc Uí Chaoimh match had finished 0-10 to 0-10 at the end of normal time.

Keane's goal brought back memories of Cork's famous Munster Final victory over Mick O'Dwyer's legendary Kingdom side in 1983 when Tadhg Murphy netted Cork's late winner.

Cork's win means they will face Tipperary in the Munster decider in two weeks.

The Munster champions will then face either Galway or Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-finals with the Leinster and Ulster title winners meeting in the other last-four tie.

The match was played amid several downpours at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Keane given permission to play by AFL club

Mitchelstown man Keane was a late inclusion in the Cork squad after being given permission by his AFL club Collingwood to play.

He came on in the 44th minute but didn't manage a score until his dramatic late intervention as he blasted to the net from close range after Luke Connolly's apparent long-range attempt at an equaliser had dropped on the edge of the Kerry square.

Keane held off Kerry's former Australian Rules player Tommy Walsh to lash to the net and referee Derek O'Mahoney immediately blew for full-time.

Sunday's was played amid a number of downpours which made underfoot conditions exceptionally difficult.

Kerry did manage to move into a 0-5 to 0-3 lead by the 27th minute but Cork hit the last three scores of the first half - with Mark Collins, Killian O'Hanlon and Kevin O'Donovan on target - as they led at the break.

As Kerry's star forward David Clifford clipped the woodwork with a goal attempted and also missed two frees, Cork remained 0-7 to 0-6 ahead after 50 minutes before the Kingdom hit four of the next five scores to lead 0-10 to 0-8 despite having Ronan Buckley black carded.

But a superb Luke Connolly point cut Kerry's lead to the minimum before Mark Collins' free ensured extra-time after David Moran had become the second Kingdom player to be black carded.

A sensational point from Clifford helped Kerry lead 0-12 to 0-10 after the first period of extra-time and substitute Killian Spillane's fourth point maintain Kerry's lead as they remained two clear clear at 0-13 to 0-11 with only four minutes of injury-time remaining.

However another superb free off the ground from Connolly reduced Kerry's lead to the minimum and it was hit towering effort which fell to match-winner Keane after Cork had looked set to run out of time as they attempted to forge a point-scoring chance, which if successful, would have ensured a penalty shootout.

Impressive Mayo beat Roscommon

Kerry's defeat may give Mayo further belief that this could be their year after they impressively overcame Roscommon 1-16 to 0-13 in the Connacht semi-final at Dr Hyde Park.

Mayo's win avenged their surprise Connacht defeat by the Rossies last year and set up a provincial decider against Galway next Sunday in Salthill.

Diarmuid O'Connor's goal helped Mayo take an early 1-6 to 0-2 lead while his brother Cillian finished with a 0-9 tally which included six frees.

Mayo led 1-8 to 0-5 at half-time and remained in control in the second half as the impressive Paddy Durcan also hit two points for James Horan's side.

Defenders Lee Keegan and Chris Barrett shone for the perennial All-Ireland contenders who perhaps could finally achieve Sam Maguire Cup glory in this strangest of years.

Several members of the current Mayo squad lost in All-Ireland finals in 2012, 2013, 2016 (after a replay) and 2017 as the county chased a first triumph since 1951.